Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.25

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $510.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

