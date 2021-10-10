Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 66,636 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

DGX stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.