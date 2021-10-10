Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 10,568 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

