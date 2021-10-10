Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 210.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

