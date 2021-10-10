Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $16.39 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,371,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,840 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16,770.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.