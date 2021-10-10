Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $15.70 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $152.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

