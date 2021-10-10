Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

