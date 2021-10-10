Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 9,059 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $31,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 185.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $287.67 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average is $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

