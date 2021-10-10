Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 73,729 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,729 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

SJM stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

