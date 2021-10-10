Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 8,669 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 176,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

ECL stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.