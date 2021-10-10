Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 387 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

ALB stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

