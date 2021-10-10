Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 27,273 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,273 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $53,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.