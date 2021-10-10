Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,386 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $41,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 449,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

