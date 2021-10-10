Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 178,287 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,287 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Huntsman worth $47,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:HUN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

