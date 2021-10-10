Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $130,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,068,000 after buying an additional 958,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

