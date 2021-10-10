Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $178.47 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,642 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Citigroup worth $178,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

