Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 524,999 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $63,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,637,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,903,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

