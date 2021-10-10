Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

