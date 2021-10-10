Boston Partners Trims Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

