Boston Partners Sells 73,869 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.43% of Landec worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 92,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landec by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

