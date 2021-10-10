Boston Partners Sells 2,958 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in POSCO were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. POSCO has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

