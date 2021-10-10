Boston Partners Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

