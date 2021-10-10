Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORN. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

