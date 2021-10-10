Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BRLXF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. Boralex has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

