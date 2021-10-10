BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $99.96 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.