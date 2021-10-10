BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $111,000 Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $48.98 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.