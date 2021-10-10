BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.