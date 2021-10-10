BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

