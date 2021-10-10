BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Copa were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $86.13 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

