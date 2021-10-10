Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,701 shares of company stock worth $2,897,478. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.