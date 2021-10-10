Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

