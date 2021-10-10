Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,678 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $380,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214,385 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

