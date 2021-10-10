Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

