Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE Y opened at $647.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.06. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $537.82 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

