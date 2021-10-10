Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HUBB opened at $180.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.21 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

