Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMI opened at $105.16 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

