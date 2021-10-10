Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits Market Cap of $188.73 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00009109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $188.73 million and approximately $184,324.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.