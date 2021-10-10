Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

