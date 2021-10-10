Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $100,939.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006474 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,093,340 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

