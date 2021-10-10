Blair William & Co. IL Sells 907 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,518,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

