Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $131.30 and a 12-month high of $213.67.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.