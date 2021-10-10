Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

