BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,710 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Veeco Instruments worth $188,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

