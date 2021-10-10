BlackRock Inc. Sells 64,348 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.04% of Inogen worth $206,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $3,939,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $968.20 million, a P/E ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,693 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

