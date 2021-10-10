BlackRock Inc. Sells 223,841 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Matthews International worth $192,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

