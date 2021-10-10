BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,628,407 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.42% of nCino worth $195,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

nCino stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.