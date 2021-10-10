BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,033 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of MarineMax worth $204,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSE:HZO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

