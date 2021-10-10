Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

