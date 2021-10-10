BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $360,228.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $360,228.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,362.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.52 or 0.06425819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00326196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $608.69 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00099524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.32 or 0.00504525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00338628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00330830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005080 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

