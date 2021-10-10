Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,986.98

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,986.98 ($52.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,000 ($52.26). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,925 ($51.28), with a volume of 6,887 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,986.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,030.39. The company has a market capitalization of £204.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

